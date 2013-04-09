Video

The influence of pop culture on fashion, furniture and graphic design is being celebrated at a new exhibition in South Yorkshire.

Featuring purple flared trousers worn by Donovan and a denim jacket from Elton John's wardrobe, the exhibition showcases the impact of music, art and celebrity on life in the 20th Century.

Ranging from the rock 'n' roll era of the 1950s to the glam era of the 1970s, visitors to Barnsley Civic's Pop! show are taken on a colourful journey into the not-too-distant past.