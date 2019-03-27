A teenager from Somerset was crowned the world champion in a football freestyling competition at the age of 15.

After winning the youth championships in December, Isabel went on to winning the female battle in 2023 edition of the Super Ball World Open in Prague in August.

'Super Ball' tests people's technical skills with a football - also known as keepy-uppies.

Isabel's mum says her daughter is very keen and passionate and hopes she can "take freestyle football for females to the next level".

Video journalist: Yasmin Cooke