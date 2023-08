A collection of ventriloquist dolls are set to go under the hammer.

More than 20 dolls make up one of the more unusual lots in a two-day auction being held on 31 August and 1 September by Charterhouse Auctioneers.

They come in different shapes and sizes, with colourful costumes, and some are more than 100-years-old.

Auctioneer Richard Bromell said some of the dolls were "a little bit scary".

Video journalist: Yasmin Cooke