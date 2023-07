Archaeologists have uncovered five Bronze Age barrows from around 2400 BC – 700 BC.

In a recent excavation by Cotswold Archaeology, they found 10 burials, three unurned cremation burials, an Iron Age lynchet, a large number of pits and postholes.

It is thought to be the most significant barrow discovery in the UK for 50 years.

Video journalist: Emma Coleman