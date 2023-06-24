Rick Astley is known for catchy pop tunes but his first love was heavy metal - and he has been known to cover the odd AC/DC song.

"I used to be a drummer as a kid and I don't think that ever leaves you," he told BBC reporter Andy Bennett ahead of his appearance on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

"Highway to Hell is one of the greatest records to try and play the drums to," he added.

The singer said he would judge on the day whether the crowd would be up for a little rock music, and admitted he is rather nervous.

"It's Glastonbury, it's the Pyramid stage."

Video journalist: Alex Howick