From people trying to sell the mud, to the reason Michael Eavis set the event up in the first place, here are five things you may not know about one of the world's most famous festivals.

Glastonbury opened its gates on Wednesday morning, with 200,000 fans expected to take in sets by Sir Elton John, Lana Del Rey, Guns N' Roses, Wizkid and Christine And the Queens.

Video journalists: Alexander Howick and Emma Elgee