Timothy Schofield victim 'showed remarkable bravery'

Police have said a boy abused by Timothy Schofield showed “remarkable bravery”.

Speaking outside Bristol Crown Court on Friday, Det Insp Keith Smith of Avon and Somerset Police said he hoped the conviction would encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward.

“Although the offences Timothy Schofield committed were not connected to his employment, we know the fact he was a member of police staff will be of great concern to the public,” he added.