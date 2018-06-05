For years, residents in Frome have complained of "nuisance flies" coming from the Wessex Water’s recycling centre in Frome.

To tackle the problem the company installed fly nets at the sewage works at Welshmill, which worked initially.

However, the problem has worsened again in recent weeks.

Wessex Water said it was continuing the use of nets and larvicide to manage the situation on site - as agreed with the council's Environmental Health Officer.