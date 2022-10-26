Two 22-year-olds were caught racing at speeds of more than 100mph on a dual carriageway by an unmarked police car.

Jack Channon and Lewis Dowds raced down the A38 Bristol Road near the Dunball roundabout in Somerset in a blue Vauxhall Astra and a white Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

They were followed by PC Nicholas Steele, who filmed the cars on his vehicle's dashcam on the night of 27 May last year.

The pair, from Bridgwater, were both banned from driving for 12 months at Bath Magistrates' Court and ordered to pay a £1,432 fine each after admitting speeding and taking part in a race or speed trial on a public highway.

PC Steele said they had put other road users "at extreme risk".

Footage: Avon and Somerset Police