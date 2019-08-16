A giant illuminated globe has arrived in Taunton, Somerset.

Gaia was developed by UK artist Luke Jerram and features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface.

At six metres (19ft) in diameter it is 2.1 million times smaller than the real thing. It has been specially adapted to fit into the smaller space at Taunton Minster.

A bespoke surround sound composition by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

The artwork is on display at until 1 May.

Video produced by Elliot Darby