An assistance dog has been practicing with his owner to take on the world's biggest dog show.

Beth Ponsford, from Chard in Somerset, is training Falcon for Crufts.

The dog helps Ms Ponsford with her autism and mental health, and alerts her when her blood sugar levels are too low.

Ms Ponsford said taking part in dog shows "really makes Falcon happy", which makes her happy in return.

Video journalist: Will Richards