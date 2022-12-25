A community fridge in Wiltshire is giving away food which would otherwise go to waste.

Melksham's Community Larder - which is run by volunteers - is taking donations of food and clothes.

It's part of a mission by Wiltshire Wildlife Trust, which is urging people to take up the Waste Free February challenge and limit what they throw away.

The Trust says the challenge saw more than 400 people save six tonnes of rubbish from going into their bins last year.

Video journalist: Beth Cruse

