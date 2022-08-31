A 10-year-old girl, who was left unable to walk unaided after testing positive for Covid, has completed laps of her garden without help.

Emily, from Yeovil in Somerset, needed a walking aid to complete laps of her garden for months after the virus left her in extreme pain.

She tested positive for Covid-19 in September 2021 and spent 14 nights at Yeovil Hospital.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom, she is raising money to thank the NHS workers that helped her after her diagnosis.

Video journalist: Will Richards