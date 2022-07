A woman, who has been jailed for killing her boyfriend, called 999 for help, telling the operator she had thrown a knife at him.

Hayley Keating, 32, was convicted on 28 July of the manslaughter of Matthew Wormleighton, 45, in Chilthorne Domer near Yeovil, in May last year.

She was cleared of his murder and sentenced to six years in jail.