Formed in 2018 over a cup of tea, Rusty Road 2 Recovery aims to help people suffering with their mental health through working on classic cars.

The social enterprise in Bridgwater, Somerset, offers recovery and mental wellbeing through airbrush art, woodworking, copper sculpturing, metalwork and car restoration.

Co-founder Vince Davies said he decided to start the group after finding it difficult to find anywhere to go when he was struggling with his own mental health issues.