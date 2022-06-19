An artist has been sharing his passion for turning driftwood into sculptures with others.

Dan Wakeman from Somerset started making the art after he lost his father in 2014.

He said when his grief began it "created pressure at home" and art helped him to be where he is now.

Dan's partner, Deb Wakeman, also encouraged him to attend therapy.

Through talking, Dan realised making driftwood sculptures was what he wanted to do, and that it was an outlet for his emotions and energy.

Dan is passionate about creating environments in which people can talk, connect and express themselves through the process of making art.

Video Journalist: Deb Collins