The first beaver to be born on Exmoor in 400 years is celebrating its first birthday.

The kit was named Rashford following a vote on social media and was born on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset in May 2021.

Its parents, Yogi and Grylls, were paired by the National Trust in 2020 after a licence was granted to release Eurasian beavers on to its land.

Rashford and his parents continue to turn the degraded landscape on the estate into thriving wetland.