Piano prodigy, 7, says learning music in lockdown made her happy
Yanran from Bristol started to play the piano in 2020, when she was just five-and-half-years old, learning to read music before she could read her storybooks.
Since then she has passed her Grade 1 exams, won a competition, taught herself to compose music and taken up the violin.
Her father, Yuxing, a senior research scientist for an aerospace company, and mother, Huamei, have no musical background and are astonished at her progress.
Video journalist: Deborah Collins