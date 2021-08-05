Yanran from Bristol started to play the piano in 2020, when she was just five-and-half-years old, learning to read music before she could read her storybooks.

Since then she has passed her Grade 1 exams, won a competition, taught herself to compose music and taken up the violin.

Her father, Yuxing, a senior research scientist for an aerospace company, and mother, Huamei, have no musical background and are astonished at her progress.

