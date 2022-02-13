A photographer is recreating the old process of creating images by using a camera kit that dates back to the Victorian era.

Simon Williams from Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, said he started his eye-catching work after getting fed up with the technological race to get even more pixels and sharper images.

The former science teacher decided to go back to basics with a camera from 1890 and uses chemicals to create vintage photography on glass plates.

The strict time constraints associated with the medium led him to convert the back of his camper van into a mobile dark room.

