A musician duo has made a charity video in tribute to people's family members who have died of Covid-19.

Somerset band and couple The Portraits were sent more than 300 photographs for the video from families through a memorial Facebook page.

One half of the band, Jeremy Millington, said it was "very moving" to see the amount of support they had received from their community and families who wanted to get involved.

The band have their sights set on reaching number one in the UK charts with their cover of Ed Sheeran's song Photograph, so they can raise as much money as possible for bereavement charity Cruse.