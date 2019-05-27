A hospital worker has said she is seeing more abuse towards staff amid rising hospital wait times.

Yate West Gate Minor Injury Unit reception worker Donna Walker said she fears the anger towards staff won't ever stop.

"We get called all sorts of dreadful names," she said.

"The clapping was great at the start of lockdown, but now we’re finding we're getting nothing back."

Find about more about aggression towards NHS staff on Points West on BBC One in the West on Wednesday 1 December at 18:30 GMT.