More than 50 beachgoers became trapped in sinking mud when the waters receded following high tide.

Avon Fire and Rescue saved 30 people at Weston-super-Mare beach at about 17:00 BST on Saturday and rescued a further 23 people on Sunday at 18:50.

Lockdown easing and the heat wave had combined to produce large crowds visiting the coast at the weekend, the fire and rescue service said.

Members of the public are advised to take notice of warning signs on the beach for their own safety.