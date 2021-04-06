The owner of an independent book shop plans to publish a series of dyslexic-friendly books for adults.

Alistair Sims, who runs Books on the Hill in Clevedon, has eight authors, including Rudyard Kipling and local author Thana Niveau, signed up.

He said: "I'm dyslexic and my sister and many of my friends are too, so it really means something to me."

The books will be published on cream paper, using veranda font, with spacing that is easier for people with dyslexia to read.