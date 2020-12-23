Staff at a Somerset care home moved in for 84 days earlier this year to keep residents safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

One worker was separated from his wife and their four-year-old daughter, while another slept in a stock room to ensure they could look after residents safely.

In a unique show of thanks, families of those they cared for at Court House in Cheddar took part in an online tribute.

The BBC used Covid-secure remote control cameras to film the reactions of staff and residents.