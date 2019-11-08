Friends remember Ellie Gould ahead of uni

Friends of murdered teenager Ellie Gould are preparing to go to university.

Thomas Griffiths admitted murdering Ellie, 17, at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, in May 2019, after she ended their relationship.

He was jailed for a minimum of 12-and-a-half years but as he was just under 18 at the time of sentence, he may serve half that time.

Ellie's mother, Carole, who is campaigning for longer sentences for teens such as Griffiths, has been meeting the group before they leave Wiltshire.