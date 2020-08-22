Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young litter picker keeps the town clean
A nine-year-old girl has become a litter picking hero in Yeovil.
Florence Parson's mission is to try to keep the Somerset town rubbish free.
She started litter picking five years ago, and her family have collected over 260 bags of rubbish this August alone.
-
22 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window