Litter picker
Young litter picker keeps the town clean

A nine-year-old girl has become a litter picking hero in Yeovil.

Florence Parson's mission is to try to keep the Somerset town rubbish free.

She started litter picking five years ago, and her family have collected over 260 bags of rubbish this August alone.

  • 22 Aug 2020
