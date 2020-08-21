'Like Monty Python meets Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Media player
Somerset farmer's home videos celebrated in documentary
In the 1990s, Somerset farmer Charles Carson bought a camcorder and started making films on his farm.
The unusual home videos have been rediscovered in an attic and now, several years after his death, Mr Carson is to star in a documentary about his life.
Director Oliver Harding, from Sondebar Pictures, whose grandparents were among the neighbours Mr Carson handed copies of his videos to, said the farmer's attitudes towards life and death made him an unlikely pioneer of the death positivity movement.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes.
21 Aug 2020
