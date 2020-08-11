A 108-year-old cinema and life after lockdown

Media player
Clevedon's Curzon cinema to reopen in October
Before the coronavirus pandemic, Clevedon's Curzon cinema was one of the longest continually-operating cinemas in the country.
The cinema has been running since April 1912, when it opened with a fundraiser for relatives of the Titanic disaster. It stayed open through a complete rebuild in the 1920s and both world wars.
Now, the community cinema is planning to reopen in October once vital refurbishment works have been completed on the roof.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
11 Aug 2020
