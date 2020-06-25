Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rare footage of first-ever Glastonbury Festival
The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival should have been in full swing by now.
But the event was called off this year due to the coronavirus crisis.
This rare footage shows how it all began in 1970.
-
25 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-53178916/rare-footage-of-first-ever-glastonbury-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window