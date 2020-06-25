The first ever Glastonbury Festival
Video

Rare footage of first-ever Glastonbury Festival

The 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival should have been in full swing by now.

But the event was called off this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

This rare footage shows how it all began in 1970.

  • 25 Jun 2020
