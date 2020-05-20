Dashcam shows M5 chase end in police 4x4 crash

Video

A chase through Somerset which put a young child in the "gravest danger" came to an end when a police 4x4 flipped over.

Wayne Smith tried to evade officers on the M5 in August 2019 on his way from Staffordshire to Cornwall.

Smith had assaulted a woman before taking the child without her knowledge. He was jailed for more than two years.

The child and police officer in the 4x4 escaped serious injury.