Clifton Suspension Bridge reimagined in Duplo by shielding dad
Lego-mad dad-of-two John Ford has created a replica of the Clifton Suspension Bridge out of Duplo bricks.
John, who lives in Clifton, Bristol, and has been shielding at home for many weeks as he has Crohn's disease, said it was a great excuse to indulge his passion.
The model is on display in the family's courtyard and takes about eight minutes for the train to do a full loop.
30 Apr 2020
