Fans applaud Eddie Large's funeral procession

Fans of comedian Eddie Large have paid their respects ahead of his funeral service, while still observing social distancing rules.
Only a handful of close family and friends we able to attend the service at South Bristol Crematorium due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The star died on 2 April at the age of 78 after contracting the virus,
24 Apr 2020
