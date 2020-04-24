Fans applaud Eddie Large's funeral procession
Fans of comedian Eddie Large have paid their respects ahead of his funeral service, while still observing social distancing rules.

Only a handful of close family and friends we able to attend the service at South Bristol Crematorium due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The star died on 2 April at the age of 78 after contracting the virus,

