'We want to see you with a full trolley'

Coronavirus: Supermarket worker's plea to shop when you need to.
"Don't be surprised if you get eye rolls if your entire shop is just an Easter Egg and a bar of chocolate".
Supermarket worker Julia has made a public plea for shoppers to "bring a trolley, not a basket", to protect herself and others.
She called BBC Radio Somerset to lift the lid on what workers really think about those still making "non-essential" trips during the nationwide lockdown.
03 Apr 2020
