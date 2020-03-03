Media player
Six-year-old praised for 999 call after mother became ill
A six-year-old girl from Yeovil has been praised by police after dialling 999 when her mother fell ill while driving.
Esme had just been picked up by her mum Jennifer who started vomiting and fainted when driving along the A303.
The recording of the call was released by Avon & Somerset Police, who gave Esme an award for her bravery.
03 Mar 2020
