Video

This is a moment baby Harry Mogg's parents will never forget - his abrupt arrival into the world as they travelled on the motorway.

Jayne Rowland, 36, was on her way to hospital when she went into the final stages of labour on the M5 in Somerset.

On the 999 call, dad Joshua Mogg can be heard saying: "She's about to pop. I'm in the roadworks at 50 miles an hour."

Call handler Jonathan Leaton talks them through it and baby Harry was born safely near junction 24.