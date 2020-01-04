Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Awol' beaver collected from Somerset house
A beaver which escaped a Devon beaver project and travelled around 5km (3.1 miles) to Somerset, has been captured and returned.
Mr Beaver, as he was nicknamed, decided to leave the River Otter Beaver Trial catchment area.
The five-year trial of wild beavers living on the River Otter in Devon, is currently drawing to a close.
Mark Elliott, from Devon Wildlife Trust, said the beaver had now been paired with another female and is unlikely to go awol again.
-
04 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-50982337/awol-beaver-collected-from-somerset-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window