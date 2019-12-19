Homeless veteran turns life around as a lecturer
Army veteran, Ashley Brown became homeless after his marriage broke down when he left the forces.

A few years later, Mr Brown said a "new relationship" brought him to Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset, where he enrolled on a course at the local college.

Weston College decided to hire him as a lecturer because his "experience in the army and life experiences" made him a valuable mentor.

After turning his life around Ashley is now a permanent member of staff.

