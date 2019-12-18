Squibbers' display marks opening of new road

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spectacular squibbing display to mark link road opening
A spectacular squibbing display has marked the opening of a new £18.4m link road in Bridgwater.
Squibbing, where lit fireworks are tied to poles and held above the squibber's head until the squib goes out, is unique to the Somerset town.
The team who perform each year at the Guy Fawkes Carnival carried out the 90 second display on Crossways Bridge.
The new link road has been named Squibbers Way in honour of the tradition.
18 Dec 2019
