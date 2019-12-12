'I was told I was too pretty to be a firefighter'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Female firefighters and the sexism they face
Katherine Shaw was her station's first female firefighter, but she still is fighting the misconception that women can't do the job.
These attitudes were also faced by Michelle, who was told women couldn't be firefighters.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-somerset-50747453/female-firefighters-and-the-sexism-they-faceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window