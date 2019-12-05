Christmas tree and its owner are the same age
Taunton woman, 82, is same age as her Christmas tree

A woman from Taunton is celebrating Christmas with her tree, which is the same age as her.

Wilma Gravenor, 82, who was born in Barry, Wales, was given the festive decoration when she was a baby,

Since then it has become part of her family, and given pride of place on the mantelpiece every year.

Video journalist: Tammy McAllister

