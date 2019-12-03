Dance group for people with disabilities gets under way
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yeovil dance group for people with disabilities opens

A new dance group has been set up in Somerset for people with learning disabilities and autism.

It's being funded by the Discovery Community Fund which allocates grants of up to £50,000 to groups, so they can organise activities to help people with additional needs lead a fulfilling life.

Video journalist: Tammy McAllister

  • 03 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Teenager's film on having autism