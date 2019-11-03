Thousands turn out to watch illuminated carnival
Tens of thousands of people turned out on a chilly evening to watch Bridgwater's Guy Fawkes Carnival.

The annual event - which takes nearly two hours to pass any given point - sees nearly 100 illuminated floats lit up with nearly a million light bulbs.

There had been fears high winds and heavy rain might have put a damper on the event but organisers said the parade was "one of the best".

It ended with a carnival tradition of "squibbing" - where fireworks are lit on the end of poles - showering sparks along the route.

