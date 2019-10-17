'Muscle car' owners rally round for funeral

Video

When 20-year-old car lover Leonard Birtles died after an epileptic seizure this year, his mother Diana made an appeal for a "muscle car" to go with him to the funeral.

Within hours, the family, from Shepton Mallet in Somerset, were flooded with messages from car owners around the world volunteering their vehicles.

A total of 25 cars came from across the UK to help escort Mr Birtles's body to the crematorium.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes