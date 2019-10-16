The moment shots fired at armed police

Video

Footage from police officers' body-worn cameras shows the moment a man fired at them during a stand-off in Somerset.

Daniel Hannam, 32, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court, where he denies two charges of attempting to murder a police officer.

Body-worn video footage shows two officers making their way towards the front door of a house in Castle Cary in January.

A police helicopter can be heard overhead as the officers shine lights on the end-of-terrace house on Park Street.

One says "window, movement" before they shout: "Armed police, armed police, put your hands up to the window now."

Shots are then heard, with video showing one of the officers shooting back towards the window and shouting "shots fired".

Mr Hannam denies the charges and the trial continues.