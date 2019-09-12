Media player
Big Carl: World's biggest crane starts work at Hinkley Point C
"Big Carl" - the world's largest crane - is beginning work at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset.
The Sarens SGC-250 crane can reach higher than the tallest tower at London's Canary Wharf and carry 5,000 tonnes in a single lift.
12 Sep 2019
