Film and comic characters come to town

Film and comic characters come to Weston-super-Mare
People have gathered in Weston-super-Mare for the town's Comic Convention.
The two-day event sees people celebrating all things comic book and film, from Transformers to Star Wars.
Despite the heat many took part in a parade along the promenade.
26 Aug 2019
