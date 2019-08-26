Guard dogs for geese
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A farmer is training two puppies to protect his poultry from predators

A Somerset farmer is training two puppies to protect his poultry from badgers and foxes.

Nala and Lula are Maremma Sheepdogs, a breed from Italy traditionally used to safeguard livestock from wolves.

Farm2Fork staff in Ilminster got the idea after seeing guardian dogs working successfully in the USA.

  • 26 Aug 2019
Go to next video: 'Super dog' helps autistic boy 'live'