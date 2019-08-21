Video

For more than 50 years the therapeutic powers of horse riding have been well understood.

But the pioneering woman who helped establish the Riding for the Disabled Association is virtually unknown.

Stella Saywell, who was a physiotherapist, managed to convince consultants at Winford Orthopaedic Hospital for the disabled to try horse riding as a treatment with remarkable results.

Her dream was to get a much larger centre and this came true when the centre was opened by Princess Anne in October 1984.