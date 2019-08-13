Restoring a voice after it's been lost
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The son giving the gift of his voice to his father

Two years ago, model railway enthusiast Bob Alderman lost his voice to motor neurone disease.

He was worried he couldn't support his club any more, so his son stepped in to record his voice to allow Bob to continue his passion.

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Giving a voice to my friend’s songs