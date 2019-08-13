Lorry hits railway bridge and destroys brick wall

Media player
Lorry hits Castle Cary railway bridge and destroys wall
A lorry hit a railway bridge causing a brick wall to fall on the tracks below, closing the railway line.
Network Rail said it happened in Castle Cary, Somerset, on Tuesday morning.
The bridge carries traffic on the A371 Station Road over the railway line between Westbury and Weymouth.
The line and road have been closed to allow the lorry and rubble to be removed. A spokesman said this was due to take place early on Tuesday afternoon.
13 Aug 2019
